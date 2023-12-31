25 years on, Naga Hoho urges unity to forge brighter future

Kohima: As the Naga Hoho celebrated its silver jubilee under the theme ‘Unity & Fraternity’ on Saturday in Kohima, Nagaland, the frontal body called for unity among the Naga tribes.
Advocating a path of amity, former Naga Hoho president Keviletuo Kiewhuo urged Nagas to build unity through friendships, not through creating enemies.
He underscored that the merriment was not complete without acknowledging the debt of gratitude owed to the visionary individuals who had blazed the trail, leaving behind a legacy of excellence that continued to inspire.
Kiewhuo cautioned against solely basking in achievements, urging the Hoho to introspectively own its failures, for perfection eludes all governments and organizations.
Although the Naga Hoho was built by the Nagas, he urged the Hoho to retrospect and ponder if it has overlooked the grievances of the people.
“Nagas all over should be equal but Nagas of Nagaland think we are the fathers and mothers or Naga people. We are divided as a people. We need to overcome this to achieve greater goals,” Kiewhuo said.
He observed that there were more divisions among the Nagas. He claimed that ENPO had said, “unity first than Naga solution” however, they deviated by demanding for a separate state.
He added that Naga Hoho has many splinter groups including numerous unnecessary groups which has all been planned very well by their adversaries. The disunity of the Naga people, he alleged, was the handiwork of the government of India’s intelligentsia and other agencies.
President, Naga Hoho, HK Zhimomi, informed that the motive behind the formation of the hoho was to bring Nagas together especially Nagas from other states.
He said the visionary leaders formed Naga Hoho and under its banner all the Nagas came together and tried to work hard for Naga unity which actually did happen at a point of time.
With a growing difference, he said that the officials are anxious as to how to go about. In this regard, he appealed to all to uphold the legacy of the hoho at the same time help rebuild and strengthened if the people want to achieve the desired goal.
Zhimomi observed that the main reason behind not resolving the vexed Naga political issue was because of the disunity among the Nagas. He said the ball was actually in the court of Nagas as it would be the people who would have to say yes or no.
In this regard he said the people will have to work together to restrengthen and rebuild the Hoho. He said the present team could not be strong enough because they did not have the support especially within the Naga home.
“Comings days should be the days of Naga common unity,” Zhimomi optimistically said.
Sharing the jubilee message, convenor, Forum for Naga Reconciliation, Rev Dr Wati Aier hoped that the celebration would be an opportunity for to plan for the future generation.
He added that the birth of Naga Hoho was to nurture the dream of an inclusive Naga. Aier said Nagas had become too idealistic and not imaginative enough and that it was time the people have to nurture the collective consciousness and move beyond the colonised mind set.
“We have to define unity, we have to know that we are different but love and cooperate with each other and that is unity. Nagas need to be creative in how we adapt to our political reality,” Aier said.
He challenged the Nagas to move from idealistic nationalism to constructive nationalism without distorting the history and political rights of Nagas.
He also cited on the need to get together and chalk out the best way for the Nagas. He observed that Nagas have so many organization which was further dividing the people.
Earlier, the jubilee monolith was dedicated by Rev Dr Wati Aier and unveiled by Keviletuo Kiewhuo at Naga Hoho office complex Kohima.
The programme was chaired by general secretary, Naga Hoho, Elu Ndang while invocation was pronounced by senior pastor, SABCK, Rev Dr Kiyeto G Sema.
Solidarity messages were delivered by United Naga Council, Naga Hoho TCL (AP), Zeliangrong-Rengma Joint Council Assam, Eastern Nagas (Myanmar), Naga Students Federation, Naga Mothers Association and Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights.
A folk music was presented by Chinia Kayina & Chovoa Kayina, special presentations were made by Adane Ozhuo and Keneisenuo Sorhie while vote of thanks was proposed by vice president, Naga Hoho, Samson Remei.
