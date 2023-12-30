Naga Club to start building construction; assures free accommodation

Kohima: Nagaland’s oldest club, Naga Club, has recommitted itself to foster unity and brotherhood among the Nagas which was envisioned and practiced by the founding fathers of the club.

To this end, the club is all set to construct a new building to cater to the needs of travellers from the far-flung areas of the state making a transit through the state capital.

The new proposed building will provide free accommodation coupled with affordable food for any Naga needing help.

This was revealed by Naga Club president, Kuolachalie Seyie, after the club conducted a mass social work at the club’s building site in the heart of Kohima.

The club’s construction plans came to a stalemate after the occupants-the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) failed to vacate the building in the stipulated time.

However, after the occupants relocated, Naga Club members brought down the last remaining structures which were in a dilapidated condition paving the way for the new building construction, expected to begin early next year.

Seyie, said since the old building was in a dilapidated condition ground works for the construction of a new one began in between 2019 and 2020.

Taking note of the plight of travellers especially from far flung and remote parts of the state, Seyie said travellers who reach Kohima during the wee hours have to spend their nights in the cold weather.

“People living in the capital often overlook the troubles faced by our brothers and sisters travelling from far flung areas. They don’t have any relatives in Kohima so they have to spend their nights outside whether it is raining or cold,” he said.

Apart from accomodation, dal, chutney and rice will be provided at a cost of not more than Rs 25 per plate while those wanting to eat non-veg items can choose accordingly at minimum rates.

“Our founding fathers came up with the brilliant idea to provide a free guest house and accordingly constructed a two storeyed thatch house where any Naga guest was welcomed,” Seyie.

Even in the past people from all tribes and backgrounds come together to play different games and stayed overnight at the guest house which nurtured friendship and brotherhood, the president added

He said this gesture helped in eradicating the head-hunting culture and so the present executives of the club felt the need to emulate such a practice.

“We will promote the culture of unity and brotherhood which our founding fathers had envisioned through the club and it’s activities,” the president said.

Sharing about the plans for the construction process, Seyie said the new multistoreyed building will measure around 110X110 feet with parking space at the road level.

Since Angamis were majority in the capital, he said around 100 donors and philanthropists will be chosen to assist in financing the construction activities. This number will be followed by Lothas with 60 donors and accordingly other tribes will also each have similar or lesser donors depending on the number of volunteers.

He informed that the highest donor will be rewarded while names of all the donors will be inscripted on a plague in chronological order according to the amount they donated and displayed permanently at the new building.

Apart from individual donors, Seyie said the government and other concerned departments will also be approached to contribute towards the finances.

He disclosed that apart from the dormitories, there will be a mini conference hall which will play the dual role of a town hall where any and every issue concerning the Naga people will be discussed and publicised thereafter.

Other features will include the library which will house legally published books about Nagas’ rich history and a mini museum which will display traditional items of all the Nagas.

Meanwhile the Naga Club expressed its gratitude to Angami Public Organization and Kohima Village Council and the learned public for giving its full support to the Naga Club.

