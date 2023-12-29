Guwahati: In a startling admission, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) has publicly declared its involvement in the assassination of Yumsen Matey, the former MLA for Khonsa West in Arunachal Pradesh. The Naga insurgent group, in a released statement, stated that Matey had been “awarded capital punishment for his active involvement in all sorts of anti-NSCN activities.”

According to the NSCN (K-YA), Matey was found guilty of masterminding anti-NSCN propaganda and slogans in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh. The group further accused him of conspiring against the NSCN/GPRN, asserting that he allowed himself to be a tool for adversaries, characterizing his actions as treason against the Naga people and their ongoing national struggle.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The statement highlighted that, for several years, the NSCN/GPRN had exercised maximum patience, choosing to overlook Matey’s alleged misdeeds to avoid unwarranted situations in the interest of the Naga public. However, despite repeated warnings, the insurgent group claimed that Matey persisted in illegal activities, prompting the NSCN/GPRN to take the extreme step of his assassination.

The NSCN(K-YA) clarified that the case is unrelated to the upcoming Arunachal State Assembly election, dispelling suspicions of meddling in what they referred to as “petty Indian state politics.” The group emphasized its commitment to not interfering in regional political affairs.

The statement concluded with a stern warning, asserting that individuals with perceived anti-Naga sentiments would not be tolerated and would not be spared in the future.

Also Read | Arunachal: NSCN-R condemn ‘murder’ of former MLA Matey

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









