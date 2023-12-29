Nagaland Khadi chairman advocates for youth entrepreneurship

Kohima: Chairman of the Nagaland Khadi and Village Industries Board, Dr Neiphrezo Keditsu, on Thursday, urged young Nagas to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit.
He was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Rutsa Youth Organisation (RYO) at Zieke, P Khel in Kohima Village.
With an eye on economic growth, the Chairman advocated for cultivating a generation of job creators in the private sector, urging both parents and students to embrace entrepreneurship.
During the celebration, Keditsu lauded the Rutsa clan for successfully conducting a census of the clan. He also lauded the clarity of the methodology used to conduct the report, recommending that such practice needs to carried out in other parts of the state.
Convenor of the planning and organizing committee for the jubilee, Dr Vilatuo Rutsa highlighted the activities conducted preceding the golden jubilee celebrations such as health camps, a tree plantation campaign, career guidance sessions, Christmas carol events, counseling programs, and charitable endeavors.
The event began with a prayer by Pastor, Christian Revival Church, High school area, Dr Peleneituo while welcome address was delivered by President, Rutsa Rhüba, Medongulie and benediction by Catechist Christ the King church, Ruokuovituo. The program was chaired by Convenor, Programme committee, Keneingu.
Rutsa, a distinct clan within Pfuchatsumia Khel (P-Khel), is composed of Rutsa members. The Rutsanuomia census for 2023, conducted on December 28, revealed that the clan comprised 220 households and a total population of 868, with 412 males and 456 females.
The clan profile presented during the census indicated that the Rutsa clan consists of 236 students, 136 government servants, 49 farmers, 88 individuals engaged in business, 14 taxi drivers, 88 private employees, 37 retired government servants, 117 unemployed individuals, and 103 people aged either infants or above 60 years old.
