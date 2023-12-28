Nagaland: Top football coach urges players to prioritise discipline

Kohima: Nagaland Football Association’s director of coaches and president of the Nagaland Football Coaches Association, Roko Angami, on Wednesday urged aspiring players in the state to prioritise discipline.

Speaking at the 65th edition of the Rüsoma Village Youth & Sports Association (RVYSA) sports meet as the chief guest, Roko Angami pointed out a heartening trend among young players towards embracing healthier lifestyles and disciplined eating habits compared to previous generations.

While it is important to maintain a proper diet, Angami stressed that maintaining discipline equally important. He encouraged aspiring players to as dedicated as a clergy would be in their profession and to train harder to excel in their sport.

Beyond skills and discipline, Angami underscored the importance of respecting parents, elders, leaders, and holding faith close to one’s heart for a grounded and blessed athletic journey

“Your dedication and commitment will determine the level of your achievement. When you are committed in your discipline then that will take you to places and you will be counted as a person through it,” the former international footballer said.

He also hoped that the players of the tournament will exhibit the best of their skills and wished the event a grand success.

Earlier the inaugural was chaired by vice president (admin), RVYSA, Keneizhazo Zuyie while pastor, RCRC, Rev Khrieo Mezhü, invoked God’s blessings.

A special number was presented by Keneizanuo Mepfhüo & Khriephrenuo Mepfhüo while vice president (sports), Vilatuo Rüvieo delivered the oath taking.

The first day of the sports meet witnessed the Naga Wrestling. In the senior category, Keneinguzo Zuyie (Red House) emerged as the winner, while Meteitoulie Talie (Red House), Khriesanguzo Zuyie (Red House) and Nourhetuo Chase (White House) were placed in the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

In the junior category, Ruokuongulie Mezhü (Red House) emerged as the winner while Thejavilie Zuyie (Red House), Kevikhrietuo Terhase (Blue House) and Thejasetuo Suokhrie (Yellow House) were placed in the second third and fourth positions respectively.

The sports meet will culminate on December 30.

