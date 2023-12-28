Nagaland: Guitarist Imnainla Jamir appointed as MasterPeace's global ambassador

Kohima: Nagaland guitarist and internet sensation Imnainla Jamir has been appointed as a Global Ambassador for MasterPeace, an international organization headquartered in Holland with a presence in over 70 countries.
Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India and Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha shared the news on social media platforms.
Expressing pride in Jamir’s accomplishment, Metha thanked the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) for their support in elevating her musical career.
Imnainla Jamir shot to fame after her rendition of the Indian national anthem during the annual Hornbill festival in 2022 was widely shared online. The guitarist had showcased her musical talent by skillfully playing the anthem on her electric guitar. This unique musical crossover went viral on social media.
Beyond her guitar prowess, Jamir is also a versatile singer actively pursuing a solo career and is known as the guitarist for the local band ‘The Fantastic Company.’ Her appointment as a Global Ambassador is not only a personal success but is seen as a source of pride for the people of Nagaland.
