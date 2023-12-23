Nagaland: Vajpayee Jayanti commemorated in Kohima

Kohima: A commemoration program for former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was held at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall, Raj Bhavan, on Friday. The program was attended by a number of dignitaries, including the Governor of Nagaland.

In his address, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, described Vajpayee as one of the “most iconic and revered leaders” of independent India.

Ha expressed his happiness at celebrating the birth anniversary and the legacy of a man who left an unforgettable mark on the political landscape of our country. He observed that Vajpayee was a visionary statesman and an eloquent orator whose impact on the nation was profound and enduring.

“He began his career as a journalist and later emerged as a prominent leader in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party. His dedication and commitment to the ideology of the party propelled him to ascend the ranks and assume the role of Prime Minister three times,” the governor said.

He said that Vajpayee’s tenure as PM saw significant strides in economic reforms, infrastructure development and India’s nuclear program at the same time also played a crucial role in fostering India’s foreign relations and addressed issues of national importance with the finest diplomacy and conviction.

The Governor said Vajpayee was a visionary leader who understood the importance of inclusive governance and worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between different ideologies and communities.

He was also known for his statesmanship and his ability to reach across party lines and build consensus on important issues while his policies and decisions were guided by the principle of constructive engagement among diverse political parties, Ganesan said.

“As we commemorate Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti, let us strife to build a society that embraces diversity, a society that fosters dialogue and work towards the betterment of all. May his principles continue to inspire us and guide us as we work toward building a stronger and more harmonious India,” the Governor said.

In a short speech, advisor to chief minister, Abu Metha thanked the Governor for understanding the sentiments of the people and holding the commemoration 3 days ahead of the actual birth anniversary which falls on December 25.

Metha recalled how late former PM Vajpayee spent three days at the Raj Bhavan Kohima becoming the only PM in history of the country to do so.

He pointed out the various economic packages which helped propel the state to move ahead in development. Metha said Nagaland was the first state in India to observe the occasion.

During the programme, the Governor felicitated the artist, Vineizoto Tase, who painted the portrait of the former PM dressed in Naga headgear and necklaces.

Earlier, the programme was compered by Banuo Koza, SA while introductory note was delivered by secretary to Governor, Rajesh Soundarajan, IAS.

The programme was attended by officials from TaFMA and Rattle & Hum Music Society among other officials.

