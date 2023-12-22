Nagaland CM urges Naga tribes from 16 districts to uphold unity

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday urged Nagas to uphold unity despite the geographical spread across 16 districts in the state. He urged the Naga people to work towards building better relations with each other.

During the 50th anniversary celebration of Phek district held at Phek Town Local Ground, Rio made a clarion call to all Nagas, irrespective of the different tribes to keep alive the spirit of oneness.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The golden anniversary, he declared, is a moment to acknowledge those who served the people. He said that former leaders including N Theyo who inaugurated the district in 1973, Vamuzo, Melupra Vero, L Mero and others contributed their services to the state and that they deserve to be acknowledged for their contributions.

He advised the people to look back at the achievements and be thankful for the past while also look forward to the future and set goals to move forward. He hoped that the district would continue to progress.

CM acknowledged that during the creation of new districts, it is often necessary to group certain tribes together based on their compatibility. This practice continues to be followed today.

He said that a letter from the Pochury Hoho seeking for a seperate district along with endorsement letters their neighbouring people were currently with the government therefore he was hoping that in due time the necessary work would be completed.

Rio celebrated the Chakhesang people’s unwavering commitment to truth, noting how it resonated perfectly with the theme of the event, ‘Transcending in Truth.”.

The very fabric of Naga society, he said, is fraying at the seams, with even the closest bonds of family strained by division. However, he expressed happiness that people in Phek district continue to remain united, working in cohesion with one another.

He said given the current situation, even while having any serious discussion, Nagas were too afraid or unable to speak the truth and often brush it aside.

He said the reason there was no peace among Nagas was because people are indecisive, put up a facade in order to not displease each other and were untruthful.

Rio said people should make truth their core principle and uphold the moral values taught in Christianity. He said when people are honest, hardworking and truthful they would be rewarded with success and happiness.

He said Chakhesang and Pochury people living under the Phek district were deligently upholding the moral values of honesty and truthfulness and also preserving the traditional songs, dances and therefore the district has been rightly called as the Land of Traditions.

He said Phek district and it’s people were one of the most progressive districts in the whole state not just for itself but has also brought laurels to the whole state.

Earlier, CM inaugurated the newly constructed Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex and also unveiled the jubilee monolith and released the souvenir.

Short speeches were delivered by president, Pochury Hoho-Chonpa Jurry, president, Chakhesang Public Organisation-Vezühü Keyho, MLA-Dr Neisatuo Mero, advisor of New & Renewable Energy and NSDMA-Nyusietho Nyuthe and advisor of CAWD and Taxes-Kudecho Khamo.

The celebration was chaired by DC, Phek-Kuko Mero while executive secretary, CBCC-Rev Dr Chekrovei Cho-o pronounced the opening prayer.

Welcome address was delivered by MLA & convenor, programme committee-Kuzholuzo Nienu while minister, Power & Parliamentary Affairs-KG Kenye expressed the appreciation.

Special numbers were presented by the jubilee choir from Phek Town Baptist Church, Nievolu Soho and Pochury Hoho.

During the monolith unveiling Rev Zupelhi Mero pronounced the act of blessing while blowing of trumpet was done by Dusuta Venuh.

Also Read | Nagaland’s Wokha district celebrates 50 years of existence

