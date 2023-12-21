Wokha: Nagaland’s Wokha District marked 50 years of its existence on Thursday at Wokha public ground. Deputy chief minister and leader of the BJP legislature party, Yanthungo Patton, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Addressing the gathering, Patton highlighted the initial challenges faced in establishing Wokha District. He acknowledged the determined efforts of former Lotha legislators during the year of the district creation in 1973, upgrading it from a subdivision to a district.
Using the analogy of a rose with its thorns, he emphasised the importance of forgiveness and unity among the people, drawing attention to the significance of these virtues. With over 50 government departments in Wokha District, he urged officers to be diligent in their service, promoting awareness of developmental activities and efficient office functioning.
Furthermore, stressing the values of honesty and integrity, he urged the general public to practice these virtues, fostering a dedication to serve with sincerity.
In his closing remarks, he wished for peace, unity, love, and forgiveness to prevail, extending greetings and blessings to all sections of the society.
The event featured greetings message from Er. Mhondamo Ovung, Chairman of the Lotha Hoho, and K. Libanthung Lotha, IAS, President of the Lotha Officers Association. Short speeches were also delivered by S.S Ezung (Ex MLA), Mhathung Yanthan (Advisor, Agriculture GoN), Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe (MLA), and Achumbemo Kikon (MLA).
The program included a presentation of folk songs by Senthan Cultural Group, Longsa, and a special song performance by Thunglamo Ngullie & Zareni C Kithan. Additionally, a special prayer for Wokha District was invoked by M. Rhonbemo Murry, a prominent citizen of Wokha Town.
The program was chaired by Dr. N. Janbemo Humtsoe, and the invocation was delivered by Rev. Shan Kikon, Pastor, Faith Harvest Church, Kohima. Ajit Kumar Ranjan, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Wokha, welcomed the attendees in the opening address.
Earlier in the day, the Jubilee monolith was dedicated by Rev. Fr. C.T Varghese, Parish Priest, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Wokha, with the chief guest unveiling the monolith. Additionally, the chief guest released the jubilee souvenir.
