Nagaland: NSF vacates Naga Club building in Kohima

Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), on Wednesday vacated its headquarters at the Naga Club building and relocated to the Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, Nagaland.

This development comes after the Angami Public Organisation (APO) and the Kohima Village Council (KVC) directed the student body to vacate the building by December 31. As per APO and KVC, the building and plot legally belonged to the Naga Club which has been kept protected, preserved and used by the NSF as its office.

The tribal bodies directed that the existing building was worn out and in dilapidated condition requiring immediate reconstruction.

“The present Naga heritage site in Kohima which houses the Naga Club building has for years stood as a symbol of Naga people’s resilience with a legacy bearing witness to countless turns in historic proportion including the Naga Plebiscite on May 16, 1951. The Odyssey of our people has been one marked with several challenges, costly sacrifices and difficult decisions along the way. It was during one of these most turbulent years that the Naga Students’ Federation came to dutifully occupy and to preserve this symbol of Naga heritage, which stood majestically despite its agedness, following the legacy of leaders like Late Vizolie Sorhie among other conscious keepers of that time,” the NSF said.

According to the student body, in 1983, when Late Vizolie Sorhie became the President of NSF, he and his team were approached by Naga Club office bearers and Naga Elders Conference to reclaim the Naga Club building which was then occupied by the Forest Department.

However, despite several attempts made to reclaim the same, the Department still refused to hand over the building to the rightful owner- the Naga Club. Subsequently, NSF led by Sorhie, Late Mechimvu Ritse Finance Secretary NSF, Neingulo Krome Member- Action Committee NSF and Kewezu G Kenye President ANCSU went and broke open the lock and occupied the Naga Club building in April 1983. Following which one Neivor Rutsa volunteered his vehicle bearing Registration No NLT-309 to assist in shifting NSF office to the Naga Club building.

As agreed, there was a “mutual understanding” that the building will always belong to Naga Club and NSF will be the guardian and custodian of the building according to demands of situations, they said.

“Even after the occupation of the Naga Club Building by the NSF, the Government of Nagaland issued eviction orders three times consecutively, however, the NSF continued to stand its ground. Since then and now, for the last 40 years the Naga Club building has housed the office of NSF keeping alive the legacy of the Heritage and its noble symbol to hold the emerging Naga family together across the Naga homeland at all times,” the NSF said.

The student body then cited a letter dated December 9, 2023, received from the offices of APO and KVC where they reaffirmed their decision dated 28.06.2023 as ‘irreversible, deemed just and unbiased’ and that NSF office at Naga Club building, Kohima should be vacated on or before the 31st of December 2023.

“NSF acknowledges the public appeal and the mediating role of the Angami Public Organization and the Kohima Village Council in this unfortunate issue post the vandalisation of NSF office, Naga Club building, Kohima during the wee hours of the 27th May 2023 by unspecified number of miscreants, which was later claimed by members of present Naga Club. Pursuant to the letter, and as per the resolution adopted during the NSF Emergency Federal Assembly held on 14th December 2023, henceforth, from this date the 20th of December 2023 onwards, the NSF will be upsizing its office to Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima, until an honourable and suitable arrangement is arrived at,” they said.

NSF placed on record that the Angami Public Organization will remain the custodian of the Naga Club building till an honourable closure to the imbroglio, inclusive of all Nagas, is brought about.

“In the spirit of unity and with a steadfast commitment to the collective well-being of the Naga people, the NSF looks forward to a harmonious resolution that preserves the historical significance of the Naga Club building and fosters a shared sense of heritage and identity across the Naga homeland,” the student body added.

