Nagaland: Two abducted by Myanmar-based NSCN-K rescued in Mon

Kohima: Assam Rifles in Mon district, Nagaland, rescued two civilians who were allegedly kidnapped by heavily armed cadres of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Ang Mai) group.
As per a defence official, the two were abducted on the night of December 15 from Yannyu Village in Mon District.
A joint search and rescue operation was immediately launched by Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police, wherein the team intercepted the cadres in a jungle near Wetting Village (in Mon district).
“After a brief firefight the cadres ran away leaving behind the two kidnapped individuals and also a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and war like store including one M-16 Rifle and three Pistols. A civilian guide was also apprehended in the operation,” the official said.
The apprehended personnel, recovered arms, ammunition and other stores were handed over to the Nagaland Police.
