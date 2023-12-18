Kohima-made movie to be showcased at Rotterdam Film Festival

In a moment of great pride for Nagaland, a short film made in Kohima has been selected to be unveiled at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The short film ‘Ade (On A Sunday)’ was chosen from thousands of submissions, and is the brainchild of writer-director Theja Rio. The movie was produced collaboratively by Theja Rio, Dan Pusa, and Nancy Nisa Beso.

The movie features a talented cast of first-time actors, including Visalie Kuotsu, Kedo Kuotsu, Neithongunuo Sorhie, and Razouselhou Rio, the film promises fresh and engaging performances.

‘Ade (On A Sunday)’ has a narrative set in 2002. It follows the adventures of eight-year old Ade and his older friend Abu, who choose a day of escapades over Sunday school. Their innocent fun gradually leads them into an unplanned journey, marking their first, profound brush with the complexities of adulthood.

The short film was captured on the classic medium of 16mm film. Its creation was a global effort, featuring a talented crew from around the world. Natdanai Ham Naksuwan (Thailand) handled the cinematography, while Yiwei Pu (China) took on the editing. The film’s auditory landscape was crafted by composer Nir Perlman (Israel) and sound designer Liam Sharpe (United Kingdom).

Filmed in the village of Pfuchama near Kohima, the production took place in January of this year. Theja Rio’s previous short film ‘Angh’ in 2021 has already set a high bar, with its world premiere at the Clermont Ferrand International Film Festival and subsequent accolades at over 50 film festivals worldwide, including renowned events like Palm Springs and the Melbourne International Film Festival.”

The International Festival of Rotterdam is one of world’s most prestigious movie festivals and has been instrumental in launching the careers of illustrious filmmakers like Bong Joon Ho, known for ‘Parasite,’ and Christopher Nolan, famed for ‘Inception’, ’Oppenheimer,’ among others. The festival’s reputation for spotlighting groundbreaking talent makes it an ideal platform for this film’s international debut.

