Nagaland: Biography of former chief secretary launched

Kohima: A biographical account of former chief secretary of Nagaland, Temjen Toy, titled “Not Just Another Bureaucrat: Temjen Toy As I Knew Him”, authored by former director of IPR, Limawati Longchar, was launched by chief secretary, J Alam, IAS, during an event at Hotel Japfü, Kohima on Friday.

During the launch author of the book, Limawati Longchar, expressed the significance of the occasion, emphasising that the book serves as a celebration of Temjen Toy’s life.

He said the intention of the book was to highlight the adventures and positive aspects of Toy’s life rather than dwelling on somber memories. He urged friends and family to remember Temjen Toy as someone who lived life to the fullest and made significant contributions to the state, passing away in a place of honor.

Acknowledging the collaborative effort that brought the book to life, Longchar expressed gratitude to well-wishers and friends of Temjen Toy, particularly mentioning the support received from officers such as Menukhol John and Elias Lotha throughout the writing journey.

Chief secretary Nagaland, J. Alam, IAS while launching the book, shared his sentiments about the untimely demise of Temjen Toy.

Reflecting on the passing of time, he noted that the book stands as a testament to Toy’s enduring legacy. Alam reminisced about his experiences with Toy during their time together, highlighting Toy’s approach not just as a bureaucrat but as a person who dealt with colleagues on a personal level. Commending the author’s simple and straightforward depiction, Alam pointed out that the chosen title aptly captures the essence of Temjen Toy’s personality.

The launching programme was chaired by joint director IPR, Asangla Imsong.

The programme was attended by friends, family and well-wishers of Temjen Toy attended along with DIPR officials.

The book is now available for purchase at major bookstores, online platforms like Made in Nagaland Centre, New Capital Complex, Kohima; Students Book Centre, P. R. Hill, Kohima; Modern Book Depot, Church Road, Dimapur; Associate Pastor Women, Mokokchung Town Baptist Church and on Amazon.

