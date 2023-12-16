Nagaland: Biography of former chief secretary launched

Kohima: A biographical account of former chief secretary of Nagaland, Temjen Toy, titled “Not Just Another Bureaucrat: Temjen Toy As I Knew Him”, authored by former director of IPR, Limawati Longchar, was launched by chief secretary, J Alam, IAS, during an event at Hotel Japfü, Kohima on Friday.
During the launch author of the book, Limawati Longchar, expressed the significance of the occasion, emphasising that the book serves as a celebration of Temjen Toy’s life.
He said the intention of the book was to highlight the adventures and positive aspects of Toy’s life rather than dwelling on somber memories. He urged friends and family to remember Temjen Toy as someone who lived life to the fullest and made significant contributions to the state, passing away in a place of honor.
Acknowledging the collaborative effort that brought the book to life, Longchar expressed gratitude to well-wishers and friends of Temjen Toy, particularly mentioning the support received from officers such as Menukhol John and Elias Lotha throughout the writing journey.
Chief secretary Nagaland, J. Alam, IAS while launching the book, shared his sentiments about the untimely demise of Temjen Toy.
Reflecting on the passing of time, he noted that the book stands as a testament to Toy’s enduring legacy. Alam reminisced about his experiences with Toy during their time together, highlighting Toy’s approach not just as a bureaucrat but as a person who dealt with colleagues on a personal level. Commending the author’s simple and straightforward depiction, Alam pointed out that the chosen title aptly captures the essence of Temjen Toy’s personality.
The launching programme was chaired by joint director IPR, Asangla Imsong.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The programme was attended by friends, family and well-wishers of Temjen Toy attended along with DIPR officials.
The book is now available for purchase at major bookstores, online platforms like Made in Nagaland Centre, New Capital Complex, Kohima; Students Book Centre, P. R. Hill, Kohima; Modern Book Depot, Church Road, Dimapur; Associate Pastor Women, Mokokchung Town Baptist Church and on Amazon.
Also Read | Nagaland: 41 govt employees under scanner in drug cases; 8 dismissed
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Biography of former chief secretary launched
- Tripura: Five NLFT men arrested in past three days
- Dumb Money: Rise and revolt of an individual investor
- Conservatives’ ‘anti-woke’ alternative to Disney has finally arrived
- Why a Bangladesh freedom fighter called Indira Gandhi ‘mother’
- Gauhati HC permits advocate to sponsor minor child’s education