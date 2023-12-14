Nagaland: Drugs worth Rs 199 cr seized in '23; Dimapur tops list

Kohima: In the ongoing fight against drugs, the Nagaland police have seized drugs worth a staggering Rs 199 crore since January 1, 2023, through numerous operations. The total seizures made were calculated as per the market value.

On Wednesday, the state police revealed that a total of 318 cases have been registered and 456 persons have been arrested in connection with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) related activities.

As per data provided by the police, seizures included Ganja (1171.5 Kgs), Opium (32.645 Kgs), Heroin (26.631 Kgs), Brown Sugar (5.465 Kgs), Yaba Tablets (21027 nos), Spasmoproxyvon Capsules (34186 Nos), Nitrozepam tablets (2344 Nos), Nitrosen (1550 Tabs), Alprazolam Tablets (4010 nos), Crystal Meth (460 Grams), Simplex Capsules (22182 Nos), Sampex Plus Capsules (11018 Nos), Cough Syrup (6139 bottles).

Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma told journalists on Wednesday that Dimapur tops the list, followed by Kohima, as these districts have become a transit point for drug traffickers connecting Manipur and Assam.

The police chief termed the Nagaland Police’s ‘war on drugs’ as “pretty successful”. However, he also pointed out that the focus is to trace the drug networks. In this regard, he assured that efforts are being made to systematically work in destroying the drug networks.

While apprehending everyone involved may not be feasible, he said that the primary objective is to immobilise the drug kingpins, the mastermind behind the operations.

He also assured that efforts are underway to acquire equipment for drug sample testing, with the anticipated launching date being around the New Year. So far, Nagaland sends drug samples to laboratories in Assam, Manipur and Chandigarh.

Further, he said that the PHQ is on the lookout for young, dedicated and motivated police personnel who will be determined to work in an achievement-oriented manner to join the core team in investigating such cases.

Manpower associated with the NDPS related cases are imparted with specialised training and skill upgradation. Besides, for better coordination for NDPS related cases, an officer of the rank of DIG has been designated as link officer for coordination of efforts within the state and unearthing undetected linkages.

