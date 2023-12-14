Nagaland college students demand scholarship before Christmas

Kohima: All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANSCU), the apex college student body, has demanded for immediate release of the pending 2nd installment of Centrally Sponsored Scheme – Post Matric Scholarship (CSS-PMS) for ST students of Nagaland for the year 2022-2023.
While acknowledging the state government and the minister concerned for intervening into the matter and responding towards its appeal by sanctioning an amount of Rs 26.25 cr as arrears for the year 2022-2023 and first installment for the year 2023-2024 on December 13, 2023, the union called on the attention of the department and authority concerned to understand the need for scholarship by the students.
It said instead of coming up with “lame excuses” and “delay tactics” in the disbursement of the scholarship, ANCSU said the department should realise the plight of the students.
The union while understanding the requisite procedure to issue withdrawal authority, vehemently appealled to the department concerned to immediately complete the withdrawal proceeding on exigency to ensure that the 2nd installment of CSS-PMS ST 2022-2023 is disbursed to the student beneficiaries before December 22.
Meanwhile, ANCSU cautioned that in the failure of the department to disburse the scholarship within the aforesaid stipulated period, the union would resort to any befitting democratic protest of the day.
