Nagaland: Attempted robbery at Co-op bank; major fire averted

Kohima: Nagaland police, on Wednesday confirmed an attempted robbery case at the Nagaland Cooperative Bank located at PR Hill, Kohima. A major fire was also averted as the building was caught on fire.
DG Police Rupin Sharma informed that the case is under investigation and that the police were reviewing the CCTV footages recovered from the site of the incident.
Sharma said that the miscreant(s) made attempts to destroy the CCTV cameras, however, the footages stored in the DVR remained intact.
A police source informed that the miscreant(s) failed in their attempt to break into the bank vault.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A case was registered at the South Police Station. The police have constituted a four-member investigation team headed by an officer of DSP rank to probe the case.
The police suspects that the fire could have been set off by the miscreant(s). A desk and a computer were destroyed in the fire. A major fire was averted as a nearby pharmacist promptly alerted the firefighters when smokes were detected.
Meanwhile, no arrests have been made till the time of this writing.
Also Read | Nagaland police busts new drug modus operandi; 12 held
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Attempted robbery at Co-op bank; major fire averted
- The best way to see this year’s best meteor shower
- Nagaland police busts new drug modus operandi; 12 held
- Assam govt converts 1,281 madrasas into regular schools
- Manipur: Two persons from Imphal valley rescued from Kangpokpi district
- Chandubi Lake emerging as tourist hub amid environmental concerns