Nagaland: Attempted robbery at Co-op bank; major fire averted

Kohima: Nagaland police, on Wednesday confirmed an attempted robbery case at the Nagaland Cooperative Bank located at PR Hill, Kohima. A major fire was also averted as the building was caught on fire.

DG Police Rupin Sharma informed that the case is under investigation and that the police were reviewing the CCTV footages recovered from the site of the incident.

Sharma said that the miscreant(s) made attempts to destroy the CCTV cameras, however, the footages stored in the DVR remained intact.

A police source informed that the miscreant(s) failed in their attempt to break into the bank vault.

A case was registered at the South Police Station. The police have constituted a four-member investigation team headed by an officer of DSP rank to probe the case.

The police suspects that the fire could have been set off by the miscreant(s). A desk and a computer were destroyed in the fire. A major fire was averted as a nearby pharmacist promptly alerted the firefighters when smokes were detected.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made till the time of this writing.

