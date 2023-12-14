Nagaland: 41 govt employees under scanner in drug cases; 8 dismissed

Kohima: Investigation are underway into drug-related charges against 41 Nagaland government employees and eight others have been dismissed, Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma informed on Wednesday.

The police chief informed that disciplinary action against some of the government employees, is anticipated before the Christmas holidays.

According to Sharma, besides three, the rest of the government employees under scanner are from the police department. He informed that upon completion of departmental inquiry, those found guilty will be punished as per law.

Although the names of the departments under scanner were not disclosed, Sharma said that three government departments have been notified about its employees who are under investigation.

The police chief also advised government employees selling, buying or consuming drugs, to make full disclosure as there are legal provisions to reduce punishment.

