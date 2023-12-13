Kohima: The Supreme Court, on Monday, considered an affidavit filed by the Nagaland government which stated that the civic body elections with 33% reservation for women would be completed by April next year.
The chief secretary, on behalf of the state government affirmed that the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023, was passed in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on November 9. The new municipal Act provides 33 percent reservations for women in the Urban Local Bodies in accordance with Article 243T (Reservation of Seats) of the Indian Constitution.
As per Live Law, a bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard a petition filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and women rights activist Rosemary Dzuvichu which challenged a resolution passed by the state Assembly exempting the operation of Part IXA of the Constitution of India.
Last month, the state counsel had informed the Court that the Assembly had passed the Reservation Bill. Additionally, it was submitted that the Rules will be framed within a month, and the election process will be over by April 30, 2024.
Against this backdrop, the Court had passed a direction for filing an affidavit and adjourned the matter to Tuesday.
When the matter came up for hearing, the State counsel informed the Bench that in accordance with the statement made last time, an affidavit has been filed. Accordingly, the Bench ordered:
“An affidavit has been filed on behalf of the chief secretary of the Nagaland affirming that the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023 was passed on 9.11.2023 by the Nagaland assembly and was gazette notified on the same day, after receiving assent of the governor. It is further stated that the rules will be framed within a month….by on or before 8th January 2024 and election process shall be completed by April 2024. List on 3rd May, 2024. The notice of contempt can be discharged on next date as election process shall be completed by then,” Live Law quoted the court order.
Earlier, Justice Kaul observed that women play a very important role in the society. “But somehow in election processes, it is left to the men only… Sometimes the social changes take a little longer,” the judge reportedly said.
In April 2022, the State of Nagaland informed the Apex Court that the State Government, after holding a consultative meeting attended by all stakeholders, had resolved to implement 33% reservation for women in local body elections.
Also Read | Nagaland passes new Municipal Act with 33% women quota
