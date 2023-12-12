Nagaland: NDPP's Wangpang Konyak sworn in as MLA

Kohima: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s (NDPP) Wangpang Konyak was sworn-in as a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on Monday.

NLA speaker Sharingain Longkumer administered the oath of office to the newly elected member at his Office Chamber.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Wangpang Konyak contested the by-poll from 43-Tapi (ST) Assembly Constituency and defeated Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak by a margin of 5,333 votes.

The first time MLA took oath in the presence of Minister for Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Village Guards, CL John, and Advisor, Prison & Stationery, Kropol Vitsu, besides other party leaders and supporters.

The newly elected Member signed the Roll of Members of the Assembly in the presence of Khruohituonuo Rio, Secretary-In-Charge of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Nagaland: Hornbill Festival 2023 ends, thousands attend

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









