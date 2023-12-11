Naga Students' Federation observes 'black day' resenting CAA

Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), under the banner of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), observed a ‘Black Day’ on Monday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

The students hoisted a symbolic black flag and a displayed banner at their headquarter in Kohima, Nagaland, as part of the nationwide protest against the controversial law.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

NESO comprises of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

With representation from eight major student bodies in seven North Eastern states, the NESO had directed these bodies to observe the black day.

The student body claimed that despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous peoples of the Northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Government of India did not pay heed and passed the “draconian law”.

According to NESO, December 11 will always be remembered as a ‘Black Day’ for the whole of the North East. “This Observation is to give a message to the Government of India that we are against this Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and also at the same time to remind our people and our posterior of yet another political injustice that the Government of India perpetrated against the indigenous peoples of the North East,” the student body said.

Also Read | Nagaland: Hornbill Festival 2023 ends, thousands attend

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









