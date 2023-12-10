Nagaland: Hornbill Festival 2023 ends, thousands attend

Kohima: The 24th edition of the Hornbill Festival 2023 came to a close on Sunday night at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, Kohima. Thousands of people from all over the world attended the 10-day festival, which began on December 1, coinciding with Nagaland’s 61st statehood day.

Addressing the closing ceremony, US Consul General Melinda Pavek said that the day was special as December 10, 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of one of the world’s most groundbreaking global pledges – the universal declaration of human rights.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This landmark document enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being, regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status,” Pavek said.

She said that festivals like the Hornbill Festival with the representation of 17 major Naga tribes is a way of preserving the unique cultures that make Nagaland special. This, she said, is important to ensure each person’s inalienable human rights.

“I am also honoured to have with me two representatives from three great Native American communities. My nation, the United States, made many mistakes in our treatment of our tribal communities. Today, tribal nations in the United States still face many barriers to fully exercise their inherent sovereignty, especially in federal funding programmes,” she highlighted.

While the Hornbill Festival may be one of the first in India and the Northeast that included representatives from US Tribal Nations, she said that this festival would not be the last.

“The bonds of our people, in pursuit of peace and prosperity, for the betterment of our planet grow stronger each and every day as we build these connections. Thank you for allowing me to commemorate this special day with you,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Flemming, addressing the crowd, said that as the festival provides an understanding of the Naga tribes and culture, the British are keen to engage more deeply with Nagaland. This engagement extends beyond the exchange of culture to include other sectors such as tourism, horticulture, education, skill training, and more. He looks forward to returning soon.

He observed that Nagaland has huge potential in the tourism sector and hopes to work with the state to map the Hornbill Festival. The diplomat also hopes that musicians from Nagaland and the UK will connect in the future.

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, while delivering the vote of thanks, said that Hornbill is an exceptional celebration of Naga Heritage.

He mentioned that all who visited the festival arrived as strangers but will be leaving as friends. In this regard, he urged visitors to be ambassadors of Nagaland’s diversity to people outside the state. The minister further invited all visitors to return for the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival.

Also Read | Nagaland: Ahead of Hornbill finale, festival goers face traffic woes

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









