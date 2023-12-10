Nagaland: Ahead of Hornbill finale, festival goers face traffic woes

Kohima: The Naga Heritage Village Kisama bustled with life on Saturday after the inclement weather played a spoilsport at Nagaland’s mega Hornbill Festival for the past two days.
A total of 16,210 visitors were officially recorded on Saturday by the state tourism department as compared to 8,950 on Friday when the temperature dropped to 14 degree Celsius.
As the number of visitors of increased by half on Saturday, festival goers faced traffic woes as vehicles queued from PHQ junction till Kisama. While the normal traffic to reach Kisama would take about 35 minutes, festival goers waited for about two to three hours to make it to the main venue.
The excitement of reaching Kisama Heritage Village for the Hornbill Festival was marred for some as vehicles were spotted breaking the queue and turning back, even before reaching the halfway mark.
Likewise, it was the same for those returning back to Kohima from Kisama. One frustrated local driver said that there was a “complete traffic failure” as the vehicles were immobile for over an hour at the junction of the main gate at Kisama.
Vehicular traffic issues have been plaguing festival goers as the weekend arrives and the festival is nearing an end.
Although the main celebration of the Hornbill Festival is held at Kisama, several events are held across Kohima and in other districts.
Recently, the famed Hornbill International Naga Wrestling was also held at Chiechama village where Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio mulled the idea of permanently hosting the wrestling contest at the village to avoid traffic at the festival venue.
