Hornbill Festival continues even after winter rain lashes Kohima

Kohima: The inclement weather played spoilsports at the Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village Kisama as the winter rain lashed Nagaland capital Kohima on Wednesday night and continued till Friday evening.
The inclement weather posed a serious challenge to the ongoing Hornbill festival which began on December 1.
Temperature dropped from an average of 28 degree Celsius in the beginning of the month to a chilling 14 degrees on Thursday and Friday during the day time and 11 degrees at night.
The cold winter season in the state was precipitated by the sudden and incessant rainfall which lashed on for more than 60 hours.
The host of stalls set up at the heritage village and traditional performances also witnessed a mixed response from the people with only a few showing up to witness the events holding umbrellas.
The ongoing night carnival in the heart of Kohima town also witnessed a brief interval on Thursday night as the rain prevented both sellers and potential clients to continue with the festivities.
