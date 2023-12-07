Nagaland: Traditional gate-pulling ceremony draws thousands in Kohima

Kohima: If you are familiar with Nagaland and the existence of the different tribes in the state, you may have heard about the traditional stone pulling ceremony practiced by the Angami Nagas. But have you ever heard about the traditional gate-pulling ceremony?

Well, this Hornbill festival, the Tsütuonuomia Khel from Kohima village, showed us this ancient practice, and explained its significance in the present day.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite a heavy downpour on Thursday, thousands of men and women from 43 villages, clad in traditional attires gathered at Merhülietsa along the NH-29 connecting Kohima and Dimapur, where the traditional gate-pulling ceremony began. The ceremony began with a prayer by Rev Kevimese Suohu.

Clad in traditional attires, men from the Angami tribe pulled the wooden gate from Merhükietsa till Seithogei along NH-29.

Welcoming the congregation and a host of dignitaries, chairman of the Tsütuonuomia Khel Council, K Neibou Sekhose, said, “The Tsütuo gate will be erected at Seithogei (NH-29) as part of the welcome gate to Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Besides the gate, 16 stone monuments are erected symbolising the unity of the 16 districts of the state named as Unity Stones”.

In the olden days, traditional gates called “kharu” were constructed over drainages, surrounded by thorny bushes and plants, to prevent enemies and intruders from entering the village. As most Naga villages were established on mountain tops, the “kharu” were usually located not far from the hamlets with a stone wall built strategically to prevent any unauthorised entry into the villages.

The wooden gate tied to a wooden board.

In the present day, the gate represents a physical and symbolic threshold between the outside world and the community within. The wooden gate placed on a wooden board was pulled by the Angami men covering a distance of about 4KM.

“We do not need to close our gate again. May the people who pass through this gate experience the spirit of oneness. The gate will be open to everyone, not to be closed for fear of enemies, intruders or outsiders as the almighty god is the protector,” Sekhose said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

From Merhulietsa, thousands of men from the Angami tribe pulled the traditional gate till they reached Seithogei where the gate will be erected. On reaching the gate, Nagaland chief minister and host of the Hornbill Festival, Neiphiu Rio, unveiled the unity stones which were erected near the Tsütuo gate while Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to India, Javier Paulinich unveiled the Tsütuo gate monolith.

Ambassador of Peru to India Javier Paulinich unveiling the Tsütuo Gate monolith at Seithogei.

Addressing the gathering there, Paulinich said that Nagaland has become an example of cultural preservation to the world. “The commitment to promote the Naga traditions, exemplified by events like the Hornbill Festival, resonates deeply with us. It is a reminder that, despite the geographical distance, our cultural bonds are unbreakable, and events like these serve as bridges that connect countries,” he said.

The Ambassador hoped that the festival may serve as a symbol of unity, cultural exchange, and friendship that will continue to flourish for many years to come.

Unity Stones near the “Tsütuo kharu”

Earlier, Nagaland chief minister Neiiphiu Rio thanked the Tsütuonuomia Khel for showcasing the culture and traditional practices of the Angami Nagas to the others. He said that such good practices need to be preserved.

Rio also urged the need to pass on the traditional legacy in order to preserve the rich traditional practice. He also pointed out how the British had respected the Nagas by protecting the locals and their lands through an Act of 1873 which was later continued by the Indian government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As such, he said that the Nagas should also continue to respect the good cultural and traditional practices.

Traditional performances and a community feast hosted by the Tsütuonuomia Khel followed the formal ceremony. Besides the Angami Nagas, other Tenyimi tribes and the Gorkhas attended the event.

Also Read | How Nagaland’s youngest tribe, the Tikhirs, are celebrating Hornbill Festival

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









