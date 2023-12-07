How Nagaland's youngest tribe, the Tikhirs, are celebrating Hornbill Festival

Kohima: The Hornbill Festival, known as the ‘festival of festivals’, held at the Naga heritage village Kisama in Kohima district, is an extravagant display of the rich culture, traditions, food, dances, songs, and so much more. But what really stands out is the unity of the Naga tribes.
This time, with the addition of Nagaland’s youngest tribe, the Tikhir tribe, the festival is celebrated with more fervor. For the Tikhirs, it is a momentous occasion, as the tribe was officially recognised in 2022.
“We are happy to be part of the celebration of the Hornbill Festival as we celebrate it for the first time since our tribe was recognised in 2022. We are not even two years old, so we are very happy to be here,” Tsuthong Tikhir, president of the Tikhir Union Kohima told EastMojo.
Through an official notification dated January 20, 2022, the state government notified the recognition of the Tikhir tribe, making it the 17th recognised tribe in Nagaland. Tikhirs are settled in the districts of Shamator, Kiphire and Noklak.
The word Tikhir is a compund of two words derived from the Tikhir dialect “Tükhia” meaning “dew” and “liu” meaning “people”. The original name of the tribe is “Tükhialu” meaning “dew people”.
Tsuthong informed that 50 performers from the Pokhpur village in Kiphire district are representing the Tribe for the cultural events. The Tikhir Qui or the Tikhir morung, can be located to the right side of the Konyak Morung.
The new morung was constructed last year ahead of the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival. However, the tribe could not participate as the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) comprising of seven Naga tribes had boycotted the mega festival.
“Most of the participants, who come from the remotest area, are witnessing the Hornbill festival for the first time. Last hornbill, we were supposed to take part, but the ENPO boycotted, so could not participate. But we are so glad to make it this time. We are going through many experiences. We are learning so much,” Tsuthong added.
At the Tikhir morung, one can also try the local delicacies of the tribe.
