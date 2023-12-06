Nagaland's Keneilelie Sorünuo wins Silver in National Bodybuilding C'ship

Kohima: Keneilelie Sorünuo, popularly known as Kenny Soru, a prominent bodybuilder and fitness expert from Nagaland, secured the silver medal in the Senior Men’s Classic Physique Division at the recent National Open Bodybuilding & Fitness Championship 2023.
He represented Nagaland at East India’s premier fitness event, Fitexpo’s Milan Mela in Kolkata.
In addition to his silver medal victory, Kenny Soru also won the OBBA award for his outstanding performance at the online bodybuilding championship, which featured over 300 participants from across the country.
Acknowledging Kenny Soru’s remarkable contributions to the fitness world, Viva Fitness Brand, India’s premier gym equipment provider, presented him with the Excellence Award.
He will next compete in the 5th edition of Mr Nagaland contest at the Rhododendron Resort in Kisama.
