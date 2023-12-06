Kohima: A collection of radio equipment dating back to the 1940s is on display at the Akashvani kiosk located within the Naga Heritage Village Kisama, where the Hornbill Festival is currently underway.

The kiosk showcases the evolving radio equipment used at the erstwhile All India Radio (AIR) Kohima from its establishment to the present-day equipment.

Equipment used by the Akashvani Kohima equipment since its inception, like the 1940s rotary dial telephone, 1970’s vintage radio receiver, and more were among the collections put on display at the kiosk, located at the Media Facilitation Centre.

Modern-day equipment on display include the Nagra portable digital recorder, Sonifex digital recorder, and more.

Speaking to a section of the media, Rachel Shimray, Programme Executive (coordination) of Akashvani Kohima, said even in the present day, radio continues to have its significance, especially for listeners in rural areas.

She shared that the kiosk was temporarily established at the mega Hornbill Festival to create more awareness among the people about the evolution of radio.

At present, mediumwave and frequency modulation coverage covers 88.00% by population and 85.00% by area.

Akashvani Kohima is marking 60 years of public broadcasting in Nagaland.

