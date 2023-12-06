Kohima: A collection of radio equipment dating back to the 1940s is on display at the Akashvani kiosk located within the Naga Heritage Village Kisama, where the Hornbill Festival is currently underway.
The kiosk showcases the evolving radio equipment used at the erstwhile All India Radio (AIR) Kohima from its establishment to the present-day equipment.
Equipment used by the Akashvani Kohima equipment since its inception, like the 1940s rotary dial telephone, 1970’s vintage radio receiver, and more were among the collections put on display at the kiosk, located at the Media Facilitation Centre.
Modern-day equipment on display include the Nagra portable digital recorder, Sonifex digital recorder, and more.
Speaking to a section of the media, Rachel Shimray, Programme Executive (coordination) of Akashvani Kohima, said even in the present day, radio continues to have its significance, especially for listeners in rural areas.
She shared that the kiosk was temporarily established at the mega Hornbill Festival to create more awareness among the people about the evolution of radio.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
At present, mediumwave and frequency modulation coverage covers 88.00% by population and 85.00% by area.
Akashvani Kohima is marking 60 years of public broadcasting in Nagaland.
Also Read | Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to begin on Dec 14: See details here
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No cooperation with armed forces until AFSPA is revoked, says Naga students body
- ‘Kaathal – The Core’ explores issues of love, marriage and family
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for December 06
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer December 06
- Assam: Panic in Sonitpur after Russell’s Viper kills teenager
- Hornbill Festival: Akashvani showcases vintage radio equipment