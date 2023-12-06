2 years of Oting: Black day observed in Longleng

Longleng: Civil Society Organizations (CSO) in Eastern Nagaland, including the Phom People’s Council (PPC), Phomla Hoichem, Phom Students’ Conference, and Dobashis, observed Black Day at the PPC Hall on Tuesday in memory of 14 innocent civilians who were in Oting, Mon, on December 4-5, 2021.

Dr Nuklu Phom, former ES PBCA, addressed the gathering, emphasising the crucial need for unity among the Eastern Naga tribes to enhance the overall well-being of the region.

The somber occasion saw the hoisting of a black flag at the Phom People’s Council office, marking the second anniversary of the unfortunate incident. The President of the Phom Students’ Conference and Phomla Hoichem reaffirmed their commitment to seek justice for the victims and the demand for the repeal of AFSPA.

Dr Henshet, Vice President of Yingli College, shed light on the systematic disadvantages faced by the people in Eastern Nagaland, whether socially, economically, or in terms of justice.

He urged leaders to unite and stressed on the importance of committed leadership for the welfare of the Eastern people and the Naga community as a whole.

The event concluded with a mass benediction by the congregation, underscoring the collective determination to strive for justice, equality, and a peaceful future for the people of the Nagas.

