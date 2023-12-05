NFR assures completion of Dhansiri-Zubza rail line by 2024

Kohima: The General Manager of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, on Monday assured Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio that the ongoing works of the Dhansiri-Zubza new line project till Molvom and Pherima will be achieved by September 2024.

During a meeting with the CM, issues related to the smooth and easy execution of various railway projects in the state were deliberated.

The General Manager assured Rio that the railway connectivity of the ongoing will be achieved within the specified time.

Railway will also be developing a Goods Yard at Molvom as requested by the State authorities. The General Manager also assured that the NFR will develop rail infrastructure in the state as per their requirement.

Nagaland CM also accepted NFR’s request to set up a high-level committee in the state to sort out the issues pertaining to railways. The Committee will now be sitting on a quarterly basis.

NFR aims to redefine the railway infrastructure in the region. Apart from the Kohima connectivity project, which is slated to be commissioned by 2026, NFR also aims to provide a direct rail connectivity between Kohima and Imphal.

The Reconnaissance Engineering cum Traffic survey for Zubza-Imphal new line has been completed. NFR is now in a stage to start the Final Location Survey shortly for this new line, contract for which is already in place.

Notably, NFR, in 2022, opened the Shokhuvi Railway station in Nagaland, the second railway station in the state after Dimapur, which was opened after a gap of more than 100 years.

NFR on behalf of Indian Railways, is significantly contributing towards transformation of the North-eastern states by executing several new railway line connectivity projects. Construction of new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of north-eastern region with rest of the nation is being undertaken as top priority projects.

