Nagaland's log cutting contest: A celebration of strength, skill, heritage

Kohima: In a celebration of strength, skill, and heritage, Nagaland held its first log cutting competition coinciding as part of the ongoing mega Hornbill Festival, at the Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima.
The event organised by the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) Tribal Affairs Department on Tuesday witnessed the raw power and skill of the contestants.
Men from various Naga tribes took part in the contest showcasing their precision and strength as they used the traditional machete (dao) as they cut the logs into two.
The atmosphere was electric as the crowd cheered on their favorite contestants, and the air was filled with the rhythmic thud of machete against wood.
M Kichung Phom, nodal officer of the Tribal Affairs department told EastMojo that the department has been organising various traditional events like the log cutting contest, spear throw, go-karting, catapult contest and more.
He said that such events are being held as part of the Honrbill Festival to revive the ancient art, culture and skill of the Nagas.
The log-cutting contest challenged participants to sever a log from one end to the other using a machete, with the fastest competitor emerging victorious.
Ruokuohetuo Rülho from the Angami tribe emerged as the winner of the contest. Hukuto (Sumi) and Namyiteulung (Zeliang) secured the second and third position respectively.
As he emerged victorious, Rülho from Nerhema village revealed that his upbringing as the son of a woodcutter had instilled in him the strength and expertise necessary to chop through the log in under 30 seconds.
Log cutting has long been an integral part of Naga life, and the competition was a way to honor this tradition and pass it on to future generations.
In the spear throwing competition, Peuhaulungsing (Zeliang) emerged as the winner. Wuatisie (Sumi) and Yemlong Chaba (Chang) secured second and third position respectively.
As for the Tribal Go-Carting Competition. the Konyak tribe clinched the first position while the Ao tribe and Zeliang tribe secured the second and third position.
