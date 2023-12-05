In a first, Kyrgyzstan wrestler wins Hornbill Naga wrestling C'ship

Kohima: In a groundbreaking moment for the Hornbill International Naga wrestling Championship, a non-Naga wrestler has claimed the coveted title. Hailing from Kyrgyzstan, 33-year-old Kadyr Kelsinbekov emerged victorious at the 16th edition of the championship, held at Chiechama Amphitheatre on Monday.
This marks the first time in the event’s history that a non-Naga wrestler has taken home the top prize. Kelsinbekov who stands at a height of 5.8ft and weighs 100 kgs is a 10-time champion of the Kyrgyzstan belt wrestling.
Unlike the previous years, the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) had organised the championship for only one category, doing away with its professional and amateur category.
The new champ of the Naga wrestling defeated Chakhesang wrestler Huluyi D Vadeo in the final match to win the title.
Kelsinbekov secured the victory by winning two straight bouts in the final match against Vadeo.
In the run up to the finals, Kelsinbekov defeated Angami wrestlers Sedevizo Keretsü in the first round and later defending champion, Kezhaseluo-o Pienyü in the quarter final round.
Kelsinbekov is one of the two wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan who train wrestlers on belt wrestling during a one-day training programme organised by the Angami Sports Association on Saturday.
He walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1,20,000, while the runner-up, Vadeo, received Rs 80,000.
Prominent Naga wrestler Kezhaseluo-o Pienyü secured the third position and was awarded Rs. 40,000, while Venu Vadeo who secured the fourth position received Rs 20,000.
The championship featured 40 wrestlers, including participants from non-wrestling Naga communities such as Sumi and Ao Naga tribes and from the neighbouring Senapati district of Manipur besides two wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan.
The championship coincided with the Hornbill Festival which was graced by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu as chief guest and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio as host.
