Germany sees Nagaland as a destination for experiential tourism

A distinguished German business delegation from the German Consulate engaged in discussions with key stakeholders, marking the first-ever international partnership for Nagaland’s renowned Hornbill Festival.

A Nagaland government statement issued on December 3 said Nagaland and Germany celebrated a milestone with a productive roundtable meeting held in Kohima on November 30.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A notable aspect of the meeting was the exploration of unconventional food choices, including superfoods such as insects and worms, positioning Nagaland as an emerging destination for experiential tourism. The delegation expressed interest in contributing to Nagaland’s tourism industry.

Tom Reiner, Regional Director, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, identified Naga products as potential hits among German consumers, expressing a commitment to facilitating their entry into German markets.

Barbara Voss, Consul General of Germany, Kolkata, praised Nagaland’s hospitality and offerings, highlighting areas of cooperation such as environmental improvement, renewable energy, protection of cultural heritage, and promoting women and diversity in development projects.

Abu Metha, Chairman of IDAN, extended a warm welcome to the German delegation, emphasising Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant festivals, and unique traditions. Expressing gratitude for the collaboration, Metha foresees mutual benefits in the journey ahead.

The roundtable included key figures such as Salhoutounuo Kruse, Minister of Women Resource Development and Horticulture, Mhathung Yanthan, Advisor of Agriculture, and Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor of Industries and Commerce. They stressed the importance of technical support, infrastructure, and collaboration for Nagaland’s growth.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Discussions delved into sectors such as capacity building, handicrafts, bamboo-based industries, and bio-resources, with Rollan Lotha, COO NSRLM, highlighting opportunities in beekeeping. Representatives from Kohima Science College and Nagaland University proposed initiatives for knowledge creation, teacher and student exchange, and a multidisciplinary approach to traditional knowledge systems.

The identified areas of engagement spanned social sciences and technology, cultural exchange, sports collaboration, climate change, art and music, and skill development, signaling a comprehensive and promising partnership between Nagaland and Germany.

Also Read | Hornbill Festival is gateway to knowing Nagaland: US Ambassador to India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









