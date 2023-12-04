Nagaland hosts 9th edition of Northeast Leaders Connect held

Kohima: The 9th edition of the Northeast Leaders Connect (NELC) was held at Naga Heritage Village at Kisama in Kohima, Nagaland, coinciding with the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

Under the banner of ‘Leaders discuss the future of Northeast,’ the event hosted a number of panel discussions on a variety of subjects.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, in a conversation with advisor of Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu emphasised the importance of both road infrastructure development and youth empowerment as key drivers of growth and progress in the North East Region.

In their conversation, Khandu opened up by sharing his story of entering state politics in 2011, following the tragic passing of his father, the then Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, in a helicopter accident. With no interest in politics, Khandu said he was compelled to follow the footsteps of his father as per the tradition of the locals.

Fueled by the strong backing of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu ascended to the position of the country’s youngest Chief Minister. He continues to hold this title to this day, demonstrating the enduring support he enjoys from the people he serves.

When asked about some major achievements under his leadership, Khandu was quick to highlight about the development of roads in Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to joining politics, Khandu shared that he started a private construction immediately after graduation. His knowledge on how to build roads has helped his government build road connectivity in most parts of the state.

Khandu said that his government got a major boost in developmental activities after prime minister Narendra Modi took over the office in 2014. Besides the road connectivity, he informed that works are in progress to develop railway connectivity in the state.

Khandu emphasised the crucial role of good roads in facilitating people’s ability to showcase their talents, cultivate a strong work ethic, and ultimately contribute to the region’s economic prosperity.

In 2017, the Khandu government established the state Staff Selection Board (SSB) to ensure that meritorious youths were given the platform to prove their capabilities.

“This system promoted meritocracy and did away with backdoor and political appointments. Now the youths are realising that the need to study in order to get jobs. This has also increased the parameters of education,” Khandu said.

He pointed out that this new recruitment system helped out in eradicating political and backdoor appointment which had plagued the state for a long time and was a vicious cycle as election came around every 5 years.

The CM also highlighted about the existence of over 9,300 Self Help Groups in the state where over 85,000 women are part of these SHGs. “Population in the entire NE Region lives mostly in the rural section. We need to empower them and also help the villages,” he said.

Khandu also pointed out that the e-filing system is one of the best reforms made by the government, which has done away with red tapism and corruption in the government offices.

He highlighted that this system ensures total transparency as files are put up through this system directly.

As to a question on how Nagaland can learn from Arunachal from doing away with its VIP culture, Khandu, who often ventures out without bodyguards or other assistants, explained that his aversion to VIP culture stems from his lack of identification as a politician at heart.

The sessions began with a welcome address by Indian football icon and NELC member Bhaichung Bhutia. Bhutia informed that the NELC started 12 years ago in Nagaland. Bhutia said that the NELC, erstwhile Young Leaders Connect, was conceptualised to bring people together.

Despite its fair share of challenges, Bhutia said that the North East must unite as one fight the challengers facing it.

During the first session, BJP National Spokesperson poet & author-Mmhonlumo Kikon moderated a disucssion with Rajya Sabha MP-Sushmita Dev, EastMojon editor in chief-Karma Paljor, and commissioner of taxes-GG Kamei.

The second session was moderated by EduCentre Nagaland founder & CEO Lezo Putsure, with Urra Design-Aku Zeliang and doctor & politician-Dr Bina Basnett as panelists.

The event was chaired by YouthNet director Nuneseno Chase.

