Nagaland: 2 years on, Konyaks, NSF remember Oting incident

Kohima: Amid the fanfare around the ongoing mega Hornbill Festival, the Konyak Naga tribe and the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) held a memorial for the death of 14 civilians who were killed by security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4-5, 2021.
At the Naga Heritage Village Kisama, the Konyak Naga tribe observed a moment of silence for their fellow tribesmen who were mercilessly gunned down by security forces on what was supposed to be an ambush on ‘militants’.
Vice president of the Konyak Union Kohima, Jeiang Konyak said that the Konyak Nagas had gathered to celebrate the Hornbill festival, but amid the celebration, they continue to remember the death of innocent civilians at Oting.
In the heart of Kohima town, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) observed a black day in remembrance of the Oting incident pressing its demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act in the Naga “homeland”.
NSF president Medovi Rhi reminded that 14 innocent civilians were massacred by the Armed forces. He said that the tragic killing incident can never be forgotten. He reaffirmed the stand of the NSF with regard to the non-cooperation extended to Indian armed forces.
Extending a solidarity message, former NSF president and tribunal member, Kegwayhun Tep, urged the Naga people to realise the gravity of the brutal killings of innocent civilians by armed forces.
He recalled how in 2021, the Hornbill Festival was put on hold following the incident due to the intervention of civil societies. He reminded that justice was not delivered as action could not be initiated against perpetrators.
As the state is in a festive mood with the Hornbill festival and the Christians celebration around the corner, he recalled how the innocent civilians who were returning home for the holidays were brutally murdered.
Also Read | Broken, traumatised citizens of Oting yearn for peace, AFSPA-free Nagaland
