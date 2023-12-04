Hornbill Festival is gateway to knowing Nagaland: US Ambassador to India

Kohima: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti remarked that the Hornbill Festival serves as a gateway to understanding Nagaland and that it enables people from outside the state to learn about the Naga people and their aspirations.
Interacting with journalists at Hotel Vivor on Saturday night, Garcetti said that the Hornbill festival was the best cultural festival he ever attended.
Ahead of gracing the inaugural ceremony of the Hornbill Festival as one of the honoured guests, Garcetti attended the World AIDS Day where he interacted with the PLHIV, LGBTQ+ and other communities in Kohima. He later visited the Khonoma village and attended the Bloom Bazaar.
Garcetti said that to carry the US mission, there is need to engage with Nagaland and fulfill the aspirations of the people in terms of providing potential economic link, physical and human infrastructure in the agriculture, health, tourism and business sectors.
The US mission, he mentioned, is to build friendship, peace, prosperity, and a healthy planet.
While he shared that Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had shared an aspiration for collaboration in hydropower and technology, Garcetti said that the US has financing mechanisms to help various states in the country if the Indian government allows it to do so.
Garcetti shared his desire to strengthen ties with the Naga people living in America. He hoped to reach out to these “natural Americans” who can help the states in their mission to help the people of Nagaland.
He also shared the desire of the US to engage with the people of Nagaland to eradicate HIV/AIDS. Further, Garcetti also challenged the Naga people to ponder on how best they can help the United States.
