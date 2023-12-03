Nagaland: Northern Angami women leaders’ conference held

Kohima: The Northern Angami Women Organisation (NAWO) gathered for an executive session and witnessed a change of guard at their headquarters at PWD junction in Kohima on Saturday.

During the women leaders’ meeting, presidents of the four affiliated units to the women body including NAWO-A, NAWO-B, NAWO-C and NAWO-D shared concerns.

Women who attended the meeting discussed the need to pass on the legacy of adorning traditional attires to their children. They also felt the need to encourage the younger generation of women to learn the traditional art of weaving.

The new team will be led by Kedisenuo Keditsu (NAWO-D) as President, Kezhangunuo Chietsu (NAWO-C) as vice president, Ketsokhrieü Kesitsu (NAWO-B) as general secretary, Keneiü Sachü (NAWO-A) as joint secretary, Kelhouseü Solo (NAWO-A) as treasurer, Medoviü Pielie (NAWO-D) as finance secretary, Peletuonuo Vimera (NAWO-B) as property secretary, and Thinuoheü Loucü (NAWO-C) as advisor.

The newly elected women leaders will serve the organisation from 2024-2026.

The newly inducted team and the outgoing team of the Northern Angami Women Organisation during the change of guard at NAWO headquarters in Kohima.

In a short speech, the newly elected president, Kediseü Keditsu, assured of her commitment to do her best for the organisation. She also congratulated the outgoing NAWO team led by NAWO President Thinuoheü Loucü for the successfully carrying the organisation to new heights during their tenure.

Earlier, the event was chaired by outgoing NAWO president. The conference began with a prayer by Kekhrievoü Yhome, assistant pastor of Christian Revival Church High School Area who later prayed for the newly inducted team.

NAWO treasurer Zasikhonuo Seyie and NAWO general secretary Luotuonuo Tseikha presented their reports. The event concluded with a note of gratitude pronuounced by NAWO finance secretary Tabounuo Keditsu.

