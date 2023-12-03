Nagaland: Kyrgyzstan wrestlers train Naga athletes in Kohima

Kohima: Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan shared their expertise with Naga wrestlers at the IG stadium in Kohima, Nagaland, on Saturday as the Angami Sports Association (ASA) organised a wrestling coaching camp in collaboration with the World Alysh Federation and All India Traditional Wrestling & Pankraton Federation (AITWPF).
Head coach of the World Alysh Federation, Kanybek Shaidillaevich Abytov and Kyrgyzstan Wrestlers, Nursultan Bochonov and Kadyr Kelsinbekov trained the Naga wrestlers.
During a short inaugural ceremony, ASA President, Lhoubeizo Mere Kesiyie, shared that the camp was held to give to train and inspire local wrestlers to become professional belt wrestlers, particularly in the Alysh style.
He stressed that it was an opportune time to train the Naga wrestlers so that these wrestlers can be at par with international wrestlers in a few years time.
Senior VP AITWPF and vice president Asian Belbogli Kurash Confederation, Chandpasha Ahemadhusen Tamboli, while addressing the players, informed that the Alysh style wrestling originated from Kyrgyzstan, a very similar style to Naga wrestling. He hoped that the camp would provid a valuable opportunity for Naga wrestlers to learn from international coaches and refine their skills.
The exchange of knowledge and experience between the Kyrgyzstan wrestlers and Naga wrestlers, he hoped, will undoubtedly benefit both parties. He also informed that the two Naga wrestlers will be participating in the Hornbill international wrestling contest.
He also hoped that Nagaland would one day host Asian championships as the passion of the Nagas towards Naga wrestling remains undeterred.
Naga Wrestling Association (NWA) president Hiabe Zeliang while addressing the gathering recalled how belt wrestling did not take time to captivate the hearts of the Nagas as it is similar to the Naga style wrestling. He lauded ASA for conducting the camp and extending invitation to all affiliated units of NWA to participate at the training camp.
The programme was chaired by ASA vice president Viketuzo Meyase. ASA GS Seyielhouvi pronounced the vote of thanks.
