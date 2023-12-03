Nagaland CM launches 'His Majesty's headhunters' book

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Saturday launched the book title, “His Majesty’s headhunters: The siege of Kohima that shaped world history”, a historical account of the Naga people, penned by BJP leader and former MLA Mmhonlümo Kikon.

The book was released at the World War-II museum, Naga Heritage Village Kisama in Kohima, coinciding with the Hornbill festival. The book was published by Penguin with distributing rights to The White Owl Dimapur.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio showered praises on Kikon’s remarkable contribution to preserving and disseminating the knowledge of Naga history. Recognising the importance of preserving and disseminating Naga oral traditions, he urged the adoption of local perspectives in recounting Naga history and further documenting them.

He emphasised on the need to accurately portray the Naga history, saying that it is important to document and pass on the knowledge of the Naga history to the younger generation. Rio encouraged more Naga authors to write about the history of the people as most documentations available on the shelf are works of non-Naga authors, most of whom have a different perspective.

Kikon’s book provides a unique perspective of Nagaland and its warriors, uncovering the untold story of the siege of Kohima. While the narratives of the Naga history were often a perspective of writers from outside Nagaland, the book gives a refreshing perspective of the Naga accounts.

According to Penguin, the book is a rare and deeply researched historical account, drawing on records left by the officers and soldiers who fought in Kohima, is a page-turner. It brings to light the valour and spirit of the Naga ‘headhunters’, who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the honour of their people.

Addressing the gathering, author of the book, Mmhonlümo Kikon pointed out the need to tell stories about the Naga people. Despite initial apprehensions about the book’s reception, Kikon said that he was pleasantly surprised by the widespread interest it has generated among people beyond Nagaland’s borders.

He informed that next year, a discussion on the book is scheduled with war historians and critics. Advocating for historical education among the youth, Kikon stressed that many current events can be better comprehended through a lens of historical understanding.

The kaunching event was chaired by advisor to CM Abu Metha. The While Owl’s founder Viketuno Rio proposed the vote of thanks.

