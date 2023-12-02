Nagaland: US Ambassador to India leads fight to end HIV/AIDS

Kohima: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Friday advocated for an end to the global threat of the HIV-AIDS as Nagaland observed the World AIDS Day at Hotel Japfü in Kohima.
Addressing the gathering, Garcetti said that communities must be enabled to lead the fight against HIV-AIDS. The diplomat observed that epidemics and diseases transcend borders and pose a major threat to global health.
“Diseases doesn’t need to check in with passports, it crosses borders which we have seen during the pandemic. It started in a country and swept around the world,” he said.
Garcetti said that innovation and breakthroughs, when done right, can overcome any barrier. He added that love finds people together on such occasions.
He lauded the early advocates of HIV-AIDS in Nagaland who have contributed their services to fight HIV-AIDS in the state.
He recounted how people with HIV-AIDS were dehumanised by the society. While stigma against people with HIV remains, he said that the extend of discrimination has decreased due to various awareness and activities to fight the global threat.
“We can only count those we have lost and good work is about the people who are alive, walking and contributing,” he said.
Garcetti pointed out that with the collective efforts of the government, community, churches and neighbours in the fight against HIV-AIDS, many lives can be saved.
He humbly noted that the United States has come to Nagaland with great humility to learn from the Nagas. Speaking on the theme ‘Let communities lead,’ the ambassador said that when communities lead, the force becomes unstoppable.
“This not about the disease, but about treatment, wellbeing, mental health, caring for the entire person and community” Garcetti said urging the gathering to pledge to defeat AIDS.
During the event, short speeches were delivered by Dr. Joyce Angami, President, Nagaland Medical Council, KP Ezung, Assistant Director, Kripa Foundation and Dr. Bernice Dzüvichü, Joint Director (Prevention), NSACS and V Kezo, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Nagaland gave the Welcome Address.
Ahu Sekhose, Project Director, NSACS gave the vote of thanks. The programme was chaired by Nukshinaro Ao, Executive Board Member, NNagaDAO.
