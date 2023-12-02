Nagaland: Hornbill festival draws 16,446 visitors on Day-1

Kohima: Nagaland witnessed a vibrant start to the 10-day Hornbill Festival on Friday, with the inaugural ceremony welcoming an impressive footfall 16,446 visitors.
As per official data, the first day recorded 353 international tourists, 4,108 domestic tourists and 11,985 local tourists.
Thousands thronged the main venue of the festival-the Naga Heritage village at Kisama, about 11 KM away from Kohima town.
After three years, the festival is being celebrated with much fervor. The festival was virtually celebrated in 2020, followed by an abrupt cancellation of the festival in 2021, and a boycott by seven Eastern Naga tribes in 2022.
This edition, all 17 Naga tribes, including the latest recognised tribe-Tikhir, is taking part in the festival,
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan graced the 24th edition of the Hornbill Festival as the chief host on Friday with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as host and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along as co-host.
US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti; British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis; Ambassador of Colombia to India, Dr Victor Echeverri Jaramillo; and German Consul General Kolkata, Barbara Voss were the honoured guests of the festival.
