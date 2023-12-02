Hornbill: What US, Britain, Colombia, Germany dignitaries said about the Festival

Kohima: As the 24th edition of the Hornbill Festival kicked off on Friday evening at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, here is what foreign dignitaries said about Nagaland’s “Festival of festivals”.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, who was one of the honored guests of the inaugural ceremony, began by expressing that his heart was filled with joy. He lauded the chief minister’s vision to elevate Nagaland’s international profile through the Hornbill festival.

As he addressed the gathering at the Naga Heritage village at Kisama, Garcetti conveyed greetings on behalf of 574 Native American tribes.

He informed that some of these Native Americans will be performing at the Hornbill music festival. The diplomat hoped that this collaboration would connect the native American tribes with the Naga tribes.

Amid war and division in the world, he said that there is unity and peace in Nagaland. A visit to Nagaland, he observed, is a must as there is a sense of humanity and oneness. He hoped that with the partnership between the US and Nagaland, more Americans would visit the state.

British High commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, also lauded the idea of the Hornbill Festival to promote Nagaland. The British and the Nagas, he said, are closely intertwined as they have lived together, fought together, and fought against each other.

He observed that Nagas are some of the bravest people, their bravery witnessed by British soldiers during the Second World War.

Ambassador of Colombia to India, Dr Victor Echeverri Jaramillo, praised the beautiful landscape of the state. He said that Colombia is a country with 80 million people out of which 10% are indigenous people.

The diplomat said that Colombia has so much to learn from the Nagas about coexistence. While the festival showcases the vibrancy of the 17 tribes, he said that it also unites the peoples. This unity, he said, is a valuable lesson for Colombia and a testament to the strength found in diversity. He also assured to advocate about Nagaland to the people of Colombia and South America.

German Consul General Kolkata, Barbara Voss, who also addressed the gathering as an honoured guest said that she felt at home right from the moment she landed in Nagaland. As she explored parts of the state and learned about the tribes, she shared her appreciation of the rich culture and heritage of the Naga people.

Echoing the sentiments of her fellow diplomats, she expressed admiration for the remarkable unity displayed by the diverse Naga tribes. The harmonious coexistence of these numerous groups, each with their distinct traditions and languages, she said, stands as an inspiring example to the world.

She also announced that a German rock band would be participating in the Hornbill music festival.

Earlier, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio informed that over 800 musicians from across the world would be performing at the music festival.

