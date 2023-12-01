Rs 180 cr special devp package for Eastern Nagaland under implementation: CM Rio

Kohima: During the 61st Statehood Day celebration, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio informed that a special development package of Rs 180 crore for Eastern Nagaland is under implementation.

The chief minister recognised that the Eastern Nagaland region experiences comparatively lower socio-economic and infrastructure development due to historical and geographical factors, in contrast to other parts of the state.

To address and redress this issue of backwardness in Eastern Nagaland and some other pockets, he recounted how the State Government, in 2003, had created the Department of Underdeveloped Areas (DUDA) Department.

“During the past 20 (twenty) years, the Central and State Governments have been trying their level best to remove the developmental deficits in these backward regions. A special development package of 180 crore for Eastern Nagaland under PM DeVINE is currently under implementation,” he said.

He observed that more of such developmental projects are the need of the hour. While the state has done a lot, he said that much more remains to be done.

The collective journey of the Nagas, he said, began with the formation of the Naga Club in 1918, which is over a century old.

He reminded the people that the prime need of the hour is unity. The CM urged the people to renew and strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood.

“Let me assure the people of Eastern Nagaland that both the Central and State Governments are keen and committed, not only to continue these special measures, but to do even more. Our aim is to uplift these backward regions at par with the rest of the State, and at the earliest possible time,” he said.

Rio also urged the people to commit to resolve any grievances through dialogue and understanding in the true spirit of Naga brotherhood.

He also added that the top most priority of the government is the peaceful resolution of the Naga Political Issue, which has been the innermost desire of the Naga people for a very long time.

On the occasion , he reiterated the government’s strong commitment to facilitate the peaceful resolution of the long pending Naga Political Issue, and also call upon all the Naga Political Groups, the Government of India, and other stakeholders to find ways of overcoming their remaining differences, and to arrive at a peaceful and early resolution of the Naga Political Issue.

