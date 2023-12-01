Nagaland: Hornbill Festival begins in Kisama, thousands attend

Kohima: Thousands thronged the iconic Naga Heritage Village at Kisama on Friday as the much awaited 10-day Hornbill festival began in Kohima on Friday.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan graced the 24th edition of the Hornbill Festival as the chief host, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as host and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along as co-host.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti; British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis; Ambassador of Colombia to India, Dr Victor Echeverri Jaramillo; and German Consul General Kolkata, Barbara Voss were the honoured guests of the festival.

Nagaland governor La Ganesan, in his address, said that the Hornbill Festival is a celebration that embodies unity in diversity.

More than a showcase of culture, he added, the festival welcomes all people to embrace the Naga way of life. The festival, he added, is a testament to the enduring spirit of Nagas.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, addressing a huge gathering, said the Hornbill Festival is a cultural phenomenon that encapsulates the spirit of Nagaland. The festival, he said, is a cultural mosaic woven by the rich tapestry of diverse multi-ethnic tribes, making it truly a “Land of Festivals”.

Dubbed the festival of festivals, the Hornbill Festival epitomises the unity, diversity and oneness of the Naga people, he said, further adding that it celebrates the Naga Way of Life.

“Set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, the festival brings together all the tribes and sub-tribes of Nagaland, local communities, NGOs, and the Government. Nestled at the foothills below the towering Mount Japfü, this village serves as a symbolic representation of Nagaland’s map. Each tribal Morung and hut adorn immaculate replicas of tribal huntsmen, carvings on wood, and log drums,” he said.

The festival’s aim, he said, is to revive, protect, and preserve the richness and uniqueness of the Naga Heritage.

For the visitors, he said that the Hornbill Festival offers more than just a visual spectacle, providing a closer understanding of the people and offering a ringside view of the elusive land, its inhabitants, and their culture.

“Over the years, this festival has transcended its initial vision, becoming a national and international sensation. Today, it stands as a must-visit attraction on the travel itineraries of both domestic and international travellers,” he said.

The global participation at the festival, he said, has turned the cultural celebration into a melting pot of diverse traditions, fostering a beautiful exchange of ideas, art, and heritage.

The 10-day festival promises a host of shows and exhibitions of ethnic Naga cuisine, dances, songs and traditional practices, among many others.

