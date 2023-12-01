Nagaland celebrates 61st Nagaland Statehood Day; PM, President extend greetings

Kohima: Celebrations began on Friday morning as Nagaland marks the 61st Statehood Day across all 16 districts of the state. Nagaland became the 16th State of the Union of India on December 1, 1963.
At the state-level celebration of the 61st Statehood Day at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima on Friday morning, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took the General salute and addressed the people of the state.
“The six decades of our statehood have been marked by both challenges and triumphs. The obstacles and adversities we faced on the way had tested the indomitable spirit of the people, making us stronger, wiser and more united. It is our collective responsibility to carry this legacy forward, and to foster a sense of belonging and pride in being the citizens of our Nagaland state,” Rio said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As the state celebrates its statehood day, Rio reminded the people to reflect on the beautiful and eventful journey of the state-the resilience of the people and the collective efforts made so far to be where it is today.
“As we enter into the 7th decade of our statehood, let us also remember and honour our visionary leaders whose dedication, foresight and sacrifices paved the way for our State’s formation with special Constitutional guarantees,” he said.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people of Nagaland.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland. The state’s fascinating history, colorful festivals and warm-hearted people are greatly admired. May this day reinforce Nagaland’s journey towards growth and success”.
President Murmu also took to the micro blogging site saying, “Warm greetings to the residents of Nagaland on statehood day! A land of vibrant people and rich culture, Nagaland is blessed with natural resources and a serene environment. I pray for the prosperity and well-being of the residents of Nagaland”.
Also Read | Cultural diversity is bedrock of Nagaland: Guv on 61st statehood day
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland celebrates 61st Nagaland Statehood Day; PM, President extend greetings
- What can we do to protect children from sexual abuse?
- Major breakthrough in Darjeeling’s Sivok–Rangpo rail tunnel
- Meghalaya: NPP’s Ampareen Lyngdoh pledges ILP implementation
- Meghalaya: St Anthony’s College to introduce uniforms next year
- IIT Guwahati launches drone tech training programme for armed forces