Nagaland celebrates 61st Nagaland Statehood Day; PM, President extend greetings

Kohima: Celebrations began on Friday morning as Nagaland marks the 61st Statehood Day across all 16 districts of the state. Nagaland became the 16th State of the Union of India on December 1, 1963.

At the state-level celebration of the 61st Statehood Day at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima on Friday morning, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took the General salute and addressed the people of the state.

“The six decades of our statehood have been marked by both challenges and triumphs. The obstacles and adversities we faced on the way had tested the indomitable spirit of the people, making us stronger, wiser and more united. It is our collective responsibility to carry this legacy forward, and to foster a sense of belonging and pride in being the citizens of our Nagaland state,” Rio said.

As the state celebrates its statehood day, Rio reminded the people to reflect on the beautiful and eventful journey of the state-the resilience of the people and the collective efforts made so far to be where it is today.

“As we enter into the 7th decade of our statehood, let us also remember and honour our visionary leaders whose dedication, foresight and sacrifices paved the way for our State’s formation with special Constitutional guarantees,” he said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people of Nagaland.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland. The state’s fascinating history, colorful festivals and warm-hearted people are greatly admired. May this day reinforce Nagaland’s journey towards growth and success”.

President Murmu also took to the micro blogging site saying, “Warm greetings to the residents of Nagaland on statehood day! A land of vibrant people and rich culture, Nagaland is blessed with natural resources and a serene environment. I pray for the prosperity and well-being of the residents of Nagaland”.

Also Read | Cultural diversity is bedrock of Nagaland: Guv on 61st statehood day

