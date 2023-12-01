Cultural diversity is bedrock of Nagaland: Guv on 61st statehood day

Kohima: On the occasion of the 61st statehood day, Governor La Ganesan remarked that Cultural diversity forms the bedrock of Nagaland. Sharing his message, the governor said that this cultural diversity is a source of immense pride and richness that enriches the mosaic of the country.

“We must strive persistently to strengthen and safeguard our cultural roots. This diversity, a unique orchestra of languages, traditions, and cultures, epitomises the essence we bring to our nation,” he said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The governor observed that Nagaland’s journey since statehood has been filled with achievements that resonate with the spirit of every Naga.

“Opportunities have been created, infrastructures developed, and the quality of life has improved. Yet, to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Nagaland, the responsibility rests with every citizen. Each one of us has a significant part to play, and together, we can shape a future we can all be proud to partake in. I am in awe of the invincible spirit of our people. We have weathered many storms with unyielding determination but have always remained hopeful for brighter days. Our perseverance, and undying faith serve as the cornerstone of our identity,” he said.

He urged the people to build upon the quality of an inherent sense of community, a bond that binds people across tribes and languages and serves as a testament to the unity in diversity that transcends tribes, languages, and customs.

“This shared sense of belonging and mutual support forms an invaluable network that effectively binds each tribe together, creating a strong social fabric refined by centuries of interconnected experiences. This collective spirit has time and again presented itself as an indomitable force, capable of overcoming adversities and challenges,” he shared.

Ganesan said that the Naga sense of community also acts as a cultural legacy, fostering values of respect and collective responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, with progress comes new challenge and unemployment. He said that the quest for enduring peace, equitable growth, and rapid advancement are battles that the state continues to fight.

The dream of progress, he said, must touch every corner of Nagaland. Residents of the hills and the valleys alike, the governor observed, must feel the winds of change, for a harmonious and prosperous state that is shaped only by the collective progress of its people.

“On this historic day, I urge each of you to contribute towards shaping a Nagaland that embodies our dreams and aspirations. Let’s strive towards creating a society where everyone’s potential can find a true expression, accelerating all-round socio-economic development, sustainable peace, and a brighter future for our generations to come. Let us march forward, our spirits bound by unity and a shared vision of a prosperous Nagaland,” the governor concluded.

Also Read | Nagaland: 9th edition of e-Naga Summit held in Kohima

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









