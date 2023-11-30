Nagaland: 9th edition of e-Naga Summit held in Kohima

Kohima: The 9th edition the e-Naga summit was held at the conference hall of the Directorate of Information & Technology and Communication, Kohima, on Thursday under the theme ‘Digital Frontier: Exploring opportunities in emerging Tech’.

Special guest of the event, Advisor IT&C and Economics & Statistics, Sethrongkyu Sangtam said that in the fast-evolving landscape of the digital age, the link between governance and technology is more critical than ever.

He underscored the impact that technologies can have on the lives of people, the economy, and the overall well-being of the society. The theme of the event, he observed, encapsulates not just the spirit of innovation but also the responsibility to harness the opportunities that emerge on the digital front.

Sangtam opined that the digital frontier makes way for people to think beyond the conventional boundaries and reimagine what is possible.

“As we engage in conversations, share insights, and envision the future together, he encouraged to not only see challenges but to recognize them as opportunities in disguise. In the digital frontier, obstacles are invitations to innovate, and setbacks are stepping stones to success,” he added.

He also commended the Information Technology Department for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing on the digital knowledge.

Director, IT&C Er Sabou Yashu in his keynote address said that the digital frontier is not just a metaphorical landscape but a tangible and dynamic realm where breakthrough in technology is redefining the way people live, work, and connect.

He said that the present generation stands on the brink of this frontier, making it crucial to recognise the immense opportunities that lie ahead.

He mentioned that one of the defining features of the digital frontier is its inclusivity, also a frontier of ideas, daring ventures, bold endeavours, a call to explore, innovate and collaborate.

Emerging technologies, he observed, have the potential to bridge gaps, eliminate barriers, and create a more interconnected world from artificial intelligence to block chain, from virtual reality to quantum computing, these technologies are not just tools but enablers of progress.

He said that the Naga society must foster an environment that encourages innovation while safeguarding privacy, security, and the fundamental rights of an individual.

The officer also shared the department’s desire to bring entrepreneurs, start-ups, and innovators under one roof to brainstorm and exchange ideas for a better future.

