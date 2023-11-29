Kohima: Water supply in Kohima town and Science college areas have been halted by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Kohima urban division after one person was found dead at a water reservoir.
The executive engineer informed that there would be no water supply for the next two days due to the “urgent need of maintenance at the Water Treatment Plant”.
Early on Wednesday, a dead body was found at a water reservoir near the Kohima Science College at Jotsoma, towards the West of Kohima Town.
According to police sources, the deceased, identified as a government employee, was a person with intellectual disability.
The 47-year-old deceased was suspected to have climbed a water pipe to get to the reservoir. No foul play was suspected.
Police sources indicated that the deceased had been reported missing from home for approximately 4-5 days. However, no official missing person report was filed by the family, as the individual had a history of briefly leaving home and then returning.
The body of the deceased was discovered by an employee of the PHED posted at the reservoir.
Despite the unnatural circumstances surrounding the death, the authorities have not registered a case and the deceased’s body has been released to the family without a post-mortem examination.
