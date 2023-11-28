Nagaland's homegrown PenThrill publication turns 10

Kohima: PenThrill, a homegrown publication house from Kohima, Nagaland, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Monday at Kohima College. The publishing house has published 81 books so far.

Founder of PenThrill, Vishü Rita Krocha, in a conversation with EastMojo recalled how the publishing house was formally inaugurated by then chief secretary of Nagaland on November 27, 2013.

“We have a long way since the day of its inception. We are celebrating a huge milestone as we mark 10 years today. During the initial years, we were able to publish just three-four titles in a year but after 2017, we were able to increase the number of publications. with the increase of the number of books published each year, it is clear evidence in the increase in the number of authors in Nagaland,” she shared.

While the journey was not an easy one, Krocha said that she is grateful to her family, friends, authors and readers for their trust.

Addressing a gathering during the formal celebration, Krocha said, “Ten years ago, I took the biggest risk of my life to embark on a journey of unfamiliarity. It was in the early part of 2013 that I quit my fulltime job in journalism and poured everything that I had—my heart, time, energy and resources into building something that I, myself knew very little about”.

Recalling her formative years, the journalist-writer-publisher admitted her absence of business acumen, financial means, and aspirations for literary fame. Although unaware if PenThrill could stand the test time, she said that she continued to believe in the power of words, deeply persuaded by the thought that ‘writing can change the world.’

“Ten years ago, publishing was almost unheard of, and there were also very few authors from Nagaland that one could name. This, despite the fact that the oral tradition of Naga literature has been passed down from generations to generations and although, unwritten, it has been my firm belief that storytelling has always been at the heart of the Naga culture,” she said.

Being a one-woman army, Krocha recalled being the driver, the labourer, the cleaner, the distributor, the proofreader, and several other roles, all at once. But because the end result is always books, she said that she is learning to enjoy the entire process of getting a book out there.

“Ten years of publishing in Nagaland has been nothing short of magical. I have worked with more authors than I could have ever imagined. Along the way, some of them have become friends, and some, although their works were published posthumously, it gave me a real sense of fulfilment of being able to preserve the memory of their works,” the publisher said.

Delivering the greetings, Teisovi Gerrard Meyase, assistant professor at Kohima Science College, said Krocha had the courage and strength to begin PenThrill 10 years ago, coming out triumphant despite all fears and doubts along the way.

Dr Theyiesinuo Keditsu, poet, author and educator acknowledged Krocha for her sincere work. PenThrill, she observed, have made significant contributions to Naga Literature and towards creating an ecosystem.

Kediitsu shared that for Nagaland to progress and complete the Naga literature ecosystem, there needs to be brave lovers and critics of literature. Naga writers, she challenged, should be open to the harshest criticism.

Special guest of the event, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, advisor of School Education, lauded Krocha for being a bold and courageous person. He pointed out small publishing houses across the world struggle to survive.

He praised PenThrill for enriching the creativity of Naga writers. Yhome said that it was only 105 years ago when Nagaland recorded its first matriculate. In 1825, the state got its first graduate.

Publishing books by documenting the history, thoughts and ideas into books, he said, has filled the gaps in the Naga society. he urged the need to have more creative writers and more people to read their works. He hoped that PenThrill would one day accommodate more authors from across the North East Region, the country and the world.

The politician also shared the department’s plans to introduce Naga literature through various Naga languages, in the schools. He encouraged the publication of more books in Naga languages, assuring to facilitate promotion of Naga literature.

