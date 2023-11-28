Nagaland: 'Beautiful girls' hitmaker Sean Kingston to kick India tour in Dimapur

Kohima: ‘Beautiful Girls’ hitmaker and international music sensation Sean Kingston is set to kick off his much-anticipated India tour from Dimapur on December 28. Elmer Ventures and Listen proudly present the first edition of HyperSound, a music experience that promises an unforgettable evening filled with Sean Kingston‘s chart-topping hits and infectious energy.

The event was recently announced on a social media platform featuring Sean Kingston, and the video has garnered thousands of views and over 17,000 shares.

The organisers have extended an invitation to all music lovers to be part of the event as the multi-platinum singer-songwriter brings his catchy beats and melodies to Dimapur.

More information will be announced on HyperSound India’s social media accounts on Instagram @hypersoundindia and Facebook.

Sean Kingston, a Jamaican-American singer, and rapper, rose to fame with his 2007 debut single, ‘Beautiful Girls,’ which reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. He followed up with ‘Eenie Meenie’ (with Justin Bieber) and ‘Take You There.’ His other popular hits include ‘Fire Burning,’ ‘Me Love,’ ‘Why You Wanna Go,’ and many more.

