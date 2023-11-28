Nagaland: 'Beautiful girls' hitmaker Sean Kingston to kick India tour in Dimapur

Kohima: ‘Beautiful Girls’ hitmaker and international music sensation Sean Kingston is set to kick off his much-anticipated India tour from Dimapur on December 28. Elmer Ventures and Listen proudly present the first edition of HyperSound, a music experience that promises an unforgettable evening filled with Sean Kingston‘s chart-topping hits and infectious energy.
The event was recently announced on a social media platform featuring Sean Kingston, and the video has garnered thousands of views and over 17,000 shares.
The organisers have extended an invitation to all music lovers to be part of the event as the multi-platinum singer-songwriter brings his catchy beats and melodies to Dimapur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
More information will be announced on HyperSound India’s social media accounts on Instagram @hypersoundindia and Facebook.
Sean Kingston, a Jamaican-American singer, and rapper, rose to fame with his 2007 debut single, ‘Beautiful Girls,’ which reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. He followed up with ‘Eenie Meenie’ (with Justin Bieber) and ‘Take You There.’ His other popular hits include ‘Fire Burning,’ ‘Me Love,’ ‘Why You Wanna Go,’ and many more.
Also Read | Makers of Karbi film ‘Mirbeen’ share insights into theme at 54th IFFI
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: BJP wants 125th constitutional amendment, TIPRA sticks to ‘Greater Tipraland’
- Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal, dozens of officers impacted
- Manipur: Won’t allow any threat to the unity of the state, says CM Biren
- Gauhati HC sets aside motor accident claims tribunal’s directive
- Tripura: MHA meets several leaders over development issue in tribal area
- Nagaland: ‘Beautiful girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston to kick India tour in Dimapur