14 teams from Nagaland, Manipur vie for Kohima volleyball C'ship

Kohima: The excitement of volleyball filled the air at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, Nagaland, as the 10th edition of the Kohima Open Volleyball Tournament began on Tuesday. A total of 14 teams, eager to showcase their skills and claim the coveted championship trophies, are participating in the prestigious tournament.

Eight teams in the men’s category and six in women’s category, including one team each from Manipur, are participating in the three-day tournament.

The winners of the tournament in both categories will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 80,000 while the runner-up teams will each receive Rs 50,000. The semi-finalist teams in both categories will receive Rs 15,000 each. Best Spiker and Best Setter in both categories will each receive Rs 5,000.

Interestingly. the prizes for the women categories were enhanced from its proposed amount of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 with the generous contribution of the special guest. The boost in prize money for women’s category was done with the hope to attract more talented women to the competition and provide them with the recognition and financial support they deserve.

The tournament is organised by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports (YRS) in collaboration with the Kohima District Volleyball Association (KDVA). The event was kicked off by YRS Advisor Keoshu Yimkhiung.

Chairing the inaugural ceremony, KDVA president Visasielie Suohu led the gathering by paying a tribute to two of its deceased members. The ceremony began with a prayer by Letuozo Pienyü, pastor CRC Pezielietsie.

Advisor YRS, Keoshu Yimkhiung, addressed the gathering and remarked that the tournament serves as a valuable platform for young people to showcase and develop their talents. He emphasized that Naga society has evolved beyond its ancient headhunting practices, embracing Christianity and education instead.

He observed that the Naga society currently comprises a predominantly educated population. While noting that the government’s implementation of free and compulsory education for children, he said that with the increase in literacy rate, there is a rise in unemployment among the increasingly educated populace. Besides government jobs, he encouraged the Naga youths to focus on sports, music, arts, crafts and other entrepreneurial avenues.

He encouraged the players to play with their hearts, saying that if they are sincere, their talent will shine, and they will make a livelihood. Despite Kohima’s infrastructural shortcomings, the district has made remarkable progress compared to its counterparts, asserted the politician.

He expressed his hope that athletes from Kohima would emerge as shining stars, bringing laurels to the district, state, and nation.

Earlier, Additional director YRS, Megolhou Dolie delivered a welcome note. Senti Semi from the Cotton Country Band enthralled the crowd with mesmerizing melodies. The three-day tournament will conclude November 30.

